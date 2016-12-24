North Side health clinic goes country & western for Christmas

The North Side district health centre has been transformed into a scene from the wild wild west.

A Christmas cactus greets patients with an open-armed “howdy partner” in the waiting area, where there’s an old timey bank, a saloon, he place even has its own jail.

Patients have reacted with a lot of positive feedback.

“They love it, they love it,” said custodian Vevine Mcfraland. “They always say we are going to win, they always tell us that we are going to win. Nurse Jackie’s the genius, the rest of us just follow behind her.”

For two years the North Side clinic has won the HSA’s best decoration contest, and it hopes to lasso it’s third straight title this year.

