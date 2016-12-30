Pair charged with drug trafficking offences

Two people arrested in a police operation this week were charged with drug-trafficking offences and made their initial court appearance Thursday (29 December).

A 35-year old West Bay man and a 30-year old George Town woman were both charged with possession with intent to supply both ganja and cocaine, possession of both of those drugs and money laundering. The man also was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

The woman was bailed with stringent conditions while the man was remanded into custody.

Both will reappear in court on 5 January.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

