Phil Simmons appointed Head Coach of St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Former West Indies coach Phil Simmons will become the new head coach for the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League season.

With Simmons’s experience the Patriots are hoping he will improve performances in the CPL Campaign. Simmons is a former explosive West Indies batting all-rounder, he retired from being a professional player in 2002 before embarking on a successful coaching career.

Simmons is former coach of the Ireland National Cricket team from 2007 to 2015. Simmons is best known for coaching the West Indies team to victory in the ICC World T20 in India earlier this year.

Star batsman Chris Gayle just signed with the Patriots last week.

