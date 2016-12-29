Police arrest 2 for drug offences

Police Tuesday (27 December) arrested two people on suspicion of drug offences.

A 35-year old West Bay man and 30-year old George Town woman were taken into custody for possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of ganja with intent, according to an RCIPS press release.

The arrests stem from a traffic stop where police say they found cocaine in the car in which the pair were traveling. A subsequent search of a West Bay residence yielded more drugs.

The two remain in police custody.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

