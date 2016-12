Police appear to be following through with vows to prosecute those illegally riding dirt bikes.

A 27-year old West Bay man has been charged with reckless driving, driving without insurance, expired registration and driving without a certificate of roadworthiness, according to an RCIPS press release.

The charges stem from him riding a dirt bike on public roads.

The reckless driving charge alone comes with a maximum fine of $3,000 or a prison term of up to two years.

