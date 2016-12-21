Premier League
Police recover 15th gun of the year

December 20, 2016
Kevin Morales
Police say they’ve recovered the 15th firearm in 2016.

Detectives recovered a 9-millimeter handgun and 30 rounds of ammunition on Friday (16 December) during searches relating to an ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made in the matter.
Police are seeking information from the public about where guns are on island and how they’re getting in.

They’re asking anyone with information to call 949-4222 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477). You can also call the local anonymous tip line, 949-7777 or click here.

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

