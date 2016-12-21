Police recover 15th gun of the year

Police say they’ve recovered the 15th firearm in 2016.

Detectives recovered a 9-millimeter handgun and 30 rounds of ammunition on Friday (16 December) during searches relating to an ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made in the matter.

Police are seeking information from the public about where guns are on island and how they’re getting in.

They’re asking anyone with information to call 949-4222 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477). You can also call the local anonymous tip line, 949-7777 or click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

