Crime News

Police recover motorbike amid rash of thefts

December 22, 2016
Joseph Avary
2 Min Read

Police are examining a motorbike recovered Wednesday night (21 Dec) near the Lime Tree Bay condos, and looking to identify its owner.

The recovery of a red Yamaha comes in the midst of a spike in motorbike thefts. So far in December five bikes, two Zongshen’s and three Yamahas, have been reported stolen.

Monday night, police arrested two teenagers in connection with the theft of a white Yamaha motorbike from the Kimpton hotel carpark.

“There’s definitely a particular taste with respect to the motorbikes that are being taken, however that doesn’t mean that if you don’t have a Yamaha, if you don’t have a Zongshen that your bike is safe, you should definitely take every precaution you can to make sure your bike is locked, to make sure it’s secured, to make it as difficult as possible for somebody to take it,” said RCIPS spokesperson Jacqueline Carpenter.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.  Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

