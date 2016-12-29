Premier League
Police seize six motorbikes, arrest two riders

December 28, 2016
Joseph Avary
2 Min Read

It was a busy Tuesday for police, as two motorbikers’ attempts to evade roadblocks ended in arrests.

Police told Cayman 27 at around 8:20 Tuesday, a rider on an orange motorbike with no registration plates failed to stop for police at the yacht club roundabout in West Bay.

Police followed the rider, a 31-year old George Town man, to the Island Heritage roundabout where he abandoned the bike and tried to flee on foot. He was arrested for dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

At around the same time, police witnessed another man riding a dirt bike without plates at the same checkpoint.

Police said they activated lights and sirens and followed the rider, a 20-year-old West Bay man, to his residence, where he finally pulled over. He was arrested for dangerous driving.

Both bikes were seized.

Three other dirt bikes and a modified motorbike being operated illegally were also seized in police operations Tuesday.

n a press statement, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne warned illegal motorbikers that trying to evade police will only make their situation worse.

“The island has had enough of the nuisance and danger of these illegal bikes, and we are bringing order to this situation in as safe a manner as possible,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne in a press release. “Those who flaunt the law and evade police only make matters worse for themselves and can expect to be arrested.”

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

