It appears some are playing the role of the Grinch as we approach Christmas.

Police also say they’ve noticed an uptick in burglaries this week and they’re reminding the public to stay vigilant over the holidays.

According to an RCIPS press release, there have been more reports of theft from apartment complexes, including petty cash and portable electronics.

They advise to lock your doors whenever you leave home.

