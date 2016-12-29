Pothole survey results

Depending on where you live, you may be very familiar with potholes on Cayman’s roads.In a recent poll attached to a story on potholes in the Prospect area, we asked you what your opinions are on this issue and 11 viewers responded.

When asked what should be done with the potholes, 73% said that the roads should be replaced, while 27% said the potholes should just be filled.

36% of people say they have to drive extra careful while 54 percent report it puts my auto-mobile at risk

One person wrote in “Although my car is now lowered or adjusted in any way, potholes are especially deep and make me nervous when it is raining”.

This survey started with a concerned prospect resident expressing how bad the potholes were on Prospect Drive, since then a report has been made to the National Roads Authority about the potholes.

We reached out to the NRA for comment on the pothole problem but were told the person who handles those matters was out.

The poll we posted is not scientific.

