Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre
News

Public Authorities Bill heads to LA

December 20, 2016
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

Now on the LA agenda is the Public Authorities Bill.
It’s legislation Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson says is 10 years in the making.
He stressed Cayman must have public authorities and civil service maintaining the same policies protecting the public purse.
“The common aim of being more open, more transparent in how we account for the people’s money,”  Mr Manderson says breaking down the objective of the Public Authorities bill.

“The bill will make it easier for government policies to be able to trickle down to the Statutory Authorities and Government Companies to ensure we are playing by the same rules, all of us,” he says.

The law sets out regulations for expenditure at all government entities, as well as, setting clear salary scales like in the Civil Service, correcting situations like CEOs earning higher salaries than the Governor and Premier.

“We have a salary scale that works, there is no reason we cannot have a salary scale that works for SAGCs as well but dealing with their unique issues,” Mr Manderson adds.

The deputy Governor says the aim of the legislation is to have the Civil Service and the Public Authorities operate from the same playbook.
You can read the Public Authorities bill at www.gov.ky

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cayman National Bank
Advertise With Us
Cleveland Clinic
Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: