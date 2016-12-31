RCIPS warns of two new scams

It seems the old saying no rest for the wicked rings true even at the holidays as scammers once again set their sights on an unsuspecting public.

The RCIPS is warning the public to be vigilant of two new scams being perpetrated on social media. The first is an investment scam via Instagram by a person purportedly named Georgia McLaughlin. Using the name Georgia_cash_investment it has already scammed one victim who filed a complaint filed with the Financial Crime Unit. The scheme called “flip cash” by “Ms. Mclaughlin” claims doubling or even tripling an initial deposit in a short amount of time through an investment.

The second scam called the Sitcom scam is an employment scam involving a company called Sitcom Telemarketing Services offering jobs at a call centre purportedly based in Cayman. This scam targets people in Jamaica and has been advertised on Facebook and offers wages of $22.00 per hour, accommodation, a work permit or visa and 50 percent coverage of plane fare. Anyone with information can anonymously provide information to Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (tips.) Victims of either of these scams are asked to contact the RCIPS FCU at 949-8797.

