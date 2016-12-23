Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Road safety yields arrests

December 22, 2016
Patrick Kreitlow
1 Min Read

With the intensified operations, police have already yielded 17 DUI arrests just for the month of December alone. Road checks have also helped in detecting other criminal activity including four drug-related arrests. As part of the campaign the RCIPS has also partnered with CIMRA to produce the anti drunk-driving PSA shown on our broadcast earlier this week. Police will continue the enforcement through the holidays so please arrange rides and do not drink and drive.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Patrick Kreitlow

Patrick Kreitlow

Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.

Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cayman National Bank
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: