With the intensified operations, police have already yielded 17 DUI arrests just for the month of December alone. Road checks have also helped in detecting other criminal activity including four drug-related arrests. As part of the campaign the RCIPS has also partnered with CIMRA to produce the anti drunk-driving PSA shown on our broadcast earlier this week. Police will continue the enforcement through the holidays so please arrange rides and do not drink and drive.
Road safety yields arrests
December 22, 2016
1 Min Read
