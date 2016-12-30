Robbery at Grand Harbour

A man was walking along the west side towards the skate park when a masked robber ran up from behind him and snatched his bag containing cash and cheques from a nearby business. The culprit then ran off toward the skate park, the victim was not hurt in the incident. The robber is described as male with a dark complexion, about 6-feet tall wearing black pants. Police are asking for anyone with information to call 949-4222, 949-7777 (confidential line) or 1-800-8477 (TIPS). An investigation is ongoing

