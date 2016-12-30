Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Robbery at Grand Harbour

December 29, 2016
Patrick Kreitlow
1 Min Read

A man was walking along the west side towards the skate park when a masked robber ran up from behind him and snatched his bag containing cash and cheques from a nearby business. The culprit then ran off toward the skate park, the victim was not hurt in the incident. The robber is described as male with a dark complexion, about 6-feet tall wearing black pants. Police are asking for anyone with information to call 949-4222, 949-7777 (confidential line) or 1-800-8477 (TIPS). An investigation is ongoing

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Patrick Kreitlow

Patrick Kreitlow

Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.

Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cayman National Bank
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
Cleveland Clinic
Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: