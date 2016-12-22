Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Sanchez gets 14 years on gun charges

December 21, 2016
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A man convicted on two counts of possession of an illegal firearm will serve 14 years in prison.

Jose Sanchez received the sentence Tuesday (20 December) in Grand Court.
The first charge stems from an incident in West Bay where he shot three times into the air.
The second came a month later when it’s believed he had the same gun at a Bodden Town bar before trying to force it upon a couple in the area.
He received eight years for the first offence and 14 for the second with those sentences running concurrently.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Cayman National Bank
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: