Santa at Airport Park

December 22, 2016
Philipp Richter
Santa may be the star for many as Christmas approaches, but those at local service club Kiwanis are giving him a run for his money.

The club put on its annual Christmas party saturday that it has been hosting for the over 35 years.
This gathering is put on for the community to have a nice family fun day, with each child getting a gift.

“Every single kid, Christmas is the greatest time of the year for them and it’s the greatest time of the year for pulling families together, an event like this where mums and dads can bring the little ones down here, they interact with a large mass of children, it’s just wonderful,” said Kiwanis Club Two Time Past President, Paul De Freitas

Over 400 people showed up to the event, nearly all are on the nice list.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

