Santa reads to Kids at the Cinema

December 20, 2016
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Parents brought out their little ones this morning to the cinema at Camana Bay to listen to Christmas stories from the past and more recent ones, as well.

The big surprise,  was Santa emerging from the darkness of the theatre to read “A night before Christmas” to the children in the audience. We spoke to St. Nick himself who said he was excited to warm the kids up for his big arrival.

“It’s great you know the kids come out for story time I get to read to them a little bit tell them you know I’ll see them soon get them hyped up for Christmas, it’s really a lot good fun for me and the kids I love coming,” Santa Claus said.

And you heard Santa’s promise here first of his plans to see all good little boys and girls this Christmas so be ready kids!

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

