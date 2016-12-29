Shootings victims remain in hospital

A pair of shootings over the Christmas weekend leave two men in the hospital and police searching for the gunmen at the heart of what they’re calling gang-related violence.

The first incident happened around 4 am Monday when police say an 18-year old man was shot multiple times outside of Fete nightclub and shots were fired at a nearby motorcycle.

In that attack police say the suspects made off on a motorcycle.

The victim’s name has not been released, but police now say he is in stable condition at the Cayman Islands hospital.

The second shooting happened at 10.45 pm the same day.

Police say a 31-year-old man was standing outside Super C’s restaurant on Watercourse Road in West Bay when a man dressed in dark clothing approached him and fired several shots hitting him in the upper body.

He remains in stable condition at the hospital. Police said today they believe the incidents to be gang-related. The shootings sparked plenty of comments from our viewers. One person wrote on the Cayman 27 Facebook page “the Police should be able to stop this before an innocent passerby gets shot.”

Another writes “I think Super C needs to close down or move to a next location. Sorry to say.”

