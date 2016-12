Cayman Brackers can help protect Sister Islands native rock iguanas by helping fight the invasive green iguanas.

Adult greens don’t always appear green. These invaders breed faster and eat all the plants that the sister islands rock iguana needs to survive.

To report sightings of invasive green iguanas, you can call the following numbers

Little Cayman:

924-4991 – Mike Vallee

916-7021 – Keith Neale (DOE)

Cayman Brac:

917-7744 – Brac Iguana Hotline

926-0126 – Erbin Tibbetts (DOE)

926-2342 – Robert Walton (DOE)

There are teams trained to capture the invaders.

