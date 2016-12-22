Smells Like Christmas

The Christmas season brings some people a lot of joy, but what if you could smell as good as you feel?

Local soap maker Nina Squire from Beach Bubbles has made a special wash for the holiday season.

With Christmas-themed designs in bars of handcrafted soap.

“And it’s basically just playing and enjoying what I’m doing, just making it more fun, a bar of soap is basically very mundane and it’s nice to brighten up your day with a beautiful bar of soap in the morning, especially at christmas time.” Said Nina Squires from Beach Bubbles.

There are different varieties of the soap with scents from fresh peppermint to frankincense and myrrh.

