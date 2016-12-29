Super C’s distances self from violent incidents

Both the building which houses Fete nightclub and Super C’s have been sites of several violent incidents in the past.

But Super C’s management distances itself from the violent incidents, calling more police presence in the West Bay area.

Manager of the popular West Bay watering hole Steven Stoy Stewart says the shootings are hitting his business hard and he’s calling for peace.

“Super C’s is not the place they’re saying that these things are happening,” Mr Stewart says.

The manager is clearing the air on recent violent incidents linked to his establishment. He says the incidents like Monday’s shooting occurred at nearby Boatswain Goat Yard.

“It may be close by yes, but it’s not fair to the business, it’s not fair to the name of Super C’s,” Mr Stewart adds.

He says the spate of incidents naming the restaurant and bar is hurting his business. He says he’s been trying to control the crowd hanging out there.

“It’s been hard trying to control everybody that comes in. It seems that we have been suffering for a few incidents now that have taken place here in the immediate areas of the restaurant, but not at the restaurant itself,” Mr Stewart says.

Mr Stewart points out that Watercourse Road is a lengthy stretch, but the violent incidents that have occurred there are in no direct relation to his establishment. In fact, he say he’s pursing various avenues to protect his premises.

“We have been thinking about securities, more cameras and things like that in the very, very near future because we want to do everything we can to enjoy the business,” Mr Stewart says.

Mr Stewart says while he’s happy for the support of the youth in the area he wants them to put down the guns, find work and keep away from idle behaviour.

An e-mail send to Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin seeking comment on the shootings was not answered. Cayman 27 requested an interview with police today but did not hear back on that request. An RCIPS spokesperson did send through a statement reading “high-visibility patrols are being carried out in different areas around the island in response to these incidents. Police continue to be concerned about late-night incidents and public safety around liquor-licensed premises.”

Anyone with any information on the shootings are asked to call police at 949-4222 or the local anonymous tipline 949-7777 or the Miami-based Crimestoppers tip-line, that’s 800-tips.

