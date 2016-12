A 23-year-old George Town man has been arrested for Monday’s (26 December) shooting outside Fete Night Club, on West Bay Road.

According to the RCIPS the man was arrested Thursday morning, 29 December, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting. He is currently in police custody. The male victim in the shooting is in stable condition and undergoing treatment.

Tune in to Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more.

