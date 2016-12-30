Suspect Arrested

A man is arrested in connection with the Boxing Day shooting outside a 7 mile beach nightclub. Police today say they have arrested a 23-year-old George Town man on suspicion of attempted murder. The incident happened early Monday morning (December 26) when an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times outside Fete Nightclub on West Bay Road and shots were fired at a nearby motorcycle. Victim remains in hospital in stable condition, the suspect remains in police custody.

Meanwhile no update from police on the second shooting Monday where a 31-year-old man was shot outside Super C’s restaurant. Police say the suspect was dressed in dark clothing at the time, no further description was given and the investigation continues.

Police have said they believe the shootings to be gang related, their asking anyone with information to contact them or the Miami based crime stoppers tip line –

949-4222

949-7777

800-TIPS(8477)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

