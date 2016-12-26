Premier League
Teen wounded in West Bay Road shooting

December 26, 2016
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are hunting for attackers who shot an 18-year-old man multiple times in the early hours of this morning (Monday December 26) along West Bay Road.

The man, whose name has not been released, is said to be in critical, but stable condition at hospital.

The incident is the latest shooting in a what police describe as an upsurge in violent activities over the last two months.

Police reports state shortly before 4am today officers responded to a report of shots being fired outside Fete Night Club, West Bay Road.

The 18 year old victim received injuries from multiple gunshots.  He was taken to the hospital where he remains.

Police reports state the suspects were said to have left the scene on a motorcycle. Shortly after that incident, around 4:16am police received separate report of a shooting.

A man reported that his motorbike was hit by gunshots. Both incidents are being investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Fete Night Club shortly before and after 4am this morning to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

