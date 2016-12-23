Premier League
News

Teens place giving over expecting

December 22, 2016
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

There is no feeling like putting food in an empty stomach…

That’s exactly what a group of teenagers from the Solid Rock Ministries Seventh Day Adventist Church did by visiting a village in Honduras, giving Christmas gifts to children and care items to people in need.

Pastor at Solid Rock Ministries Mr. Sethres Dixon said the Missionary trip heavily impacted the teenagers as they were placed in a never-before-seen situation.

” I could share images with you where the kids just broke down and cry they could not contain their tears in seeing these people just asking for prayers for their families,” Rev. Sethres said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey caught up with the group at Owen Roberts International Airport.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

