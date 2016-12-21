Tourism in Cayman increases

Jade Webster

Jade Webster has rejoined the Cayman 27 Team as Sports Reporter/ Producer in August 2016. Jade has a background in News and has developed a passion for Sports while covering international Games. Jade was one of 35 Young Reporters selected worldwide to be apart of the Young Reporters Programme by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Second Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China. She was awarded the 'Best IOC Young Reporter', and went on to cover the Second Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lilehammer, Norway. Jade was also selected as a Young Reporter in 2015 to cover the Toronto Pan American Games, where she was awarded a Hockey Stick for her hard-work and dedication. Jade was the Press Officer for the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janerio, Brazil. She graduated with honors in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Florida