Tonight on The Panel we track tourism. Government says we’re experiencing the best visitor numbers to date and are setting the bar high for the New Year. This evening we look at how realistic that expectation is, especially with the upgrades to the airport and plans moving ahead on the port. Tourism Councillor Joey Hew joins Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman to discuss.
Tourism Tracked
December 30, 2016
