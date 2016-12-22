Travel policy in the works

A clear travel policy is being developed in the Civil Service and Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson says all public authorities will be subject to it.

That is once the public authorities bill is passed in the Legislative Assembly.

Mr Manderson says the bill one of nineteen heading to the next LA session will ensure all policies implemented in the Civil Service are also transferred to the public authorities.

One of those major policies will be transparency in travel undertaken by all public officials.

“We want to make sure that we are using the people’s money very carefully when we travel in terms of no large contingents of people and only travelling when it is absolutely necessary. Right now, it is no easy way for us to tell all of the SAGCs, statutory authorities that this applies to them,” Mr Manderson says.

Even Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s spending does not escape scrutiny. A Freedom of Information request on his expenses revealed in August he was charged $484 US by the Guyana Marriott for two rooms that were never used.

