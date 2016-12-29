Premier League
WBBL star Deandra Dottin taken to hospital after sickening headclash

December 28, 2016
Jade Webster
West Indian star cricketer Deandra Dottin has been taken to hospital after a sickening headclash with teammate Laura Harris whilst fielding.

Playing for the Brisbane Heat during their Women’s Big Bash League encounter with the Melbourne Stars, the two collided at pace while attempting to prevent a boundary from opposition batsman Meg Lanning.

Dottin was stretchered from the field after the incident and was taken to hospital with a suspected concussion, with Harris appeared to fare slightly better, receiving medical attention at the ground. The ball fell between Dottin and Harris just inside the rope and in their haste to attempt to prevent a boundary the converging pair collided at high-speed and clashed heads.

Both suffered heavy falls, with Harris crashing into the picket fence while Dottin appeared to land on a team kit bag just in front of the fence.

 

