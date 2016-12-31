Year In Review: Celebrities

Cayman has long been known as a quiet getaway for celebrities, where the paparazzi and crowds of fans seem a world away. From athletes to Actors and Musicians, plenty of stars came to the island throughout the year.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has the year in review.

One week after the Miss Cayman pageant, Steve Harvey arrived on islands, broadcasting his radio show live from a local hotel. For the record, he did not host the local pageant.

Tennis superstars Andy Roddick, Anna Kournikova, Jim Courier, Mark Philippoussis, Mansour Bahrami and Ashley Harkle road served up a storm at legends at Camana bay

George town had a burst of revitalization in the night with Mardi Gras, where Pauly D and Fatmanscoop came down with VH1’s Shay Johnson

“I’ve never tasted food like this before, I’ve eaten jerk chicken but not this type of jerk chicken,” said VH1’s Shay Johnson

Pia Wurtzbach.. The first Filipino Miss Universe since 1973 came to Cayman during Pinoy Pride Independence month this June

“This is not just about the Filipino community but our unity with the Cayman Islands.” Said Ms. Universe, Pia Wurtzbach.

Cayfilm kicked off a month after, bringing down Zoe Saldana & Anthonie Mackie down to celebrate Haven’s 10 year anniversary, the prop maker from Star Wars had a lecture to give.

“Well, it’s a lot of fun and a very enthusiastic audience that’s for sure,” said Star Wars Prop Maker, Loren Peterson.

In October, local fashion designer won the emerging designer award from Pheonix Arizona.

“I’m the first Caribbean designer to have taken the title,” said Isy Obi, local fashion designer.

Dance Hall’s, Red Rat made an appearance during Pirates Week in November.

“It’s my first time at the event and I’m so excited to perform because I haven’t performed in like 15 years,” said Red Rat.

And in the same month Red Bull’s BMX team came down to shred the Black Pearl.

“Maybe one day one of these kids will try to be pro,” said BMX Pro, Daniel Dhers.

This month cooled down Winterfest bringing artists down like Kymani Marley, Kayla-Brianna and Empire’s Yazz the Greatest.

“I have a castmate Grace Gealy, she’s from this city and I’m just very inspired and welcomed to be here,” Said Yazz.

And to end it all, Popcaan graced Cayman with his presence and the crowd loved it.

But we cannot forget our own, Gobi…”We saw this white truck, wheelin & skiddin, spinnin on over the back, comin’ through the parking lot.”

“You know the news reporter have me on the camera reporting for the six o’clock news, gobi here reporting live,” said Gobi Golbourne.

Next year, World famous boxing icon Manny Pacquiao will be flying down in January.

