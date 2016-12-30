Year In Review: Murders 2016

There were two murders in the Cayman Islands in 2016 and several other violent crimes as an upsurge of gang activity escalated in parts of George Town and West Bay in the middle of the year.

The killing of 24 year old Justin Manderson outside Nectar Bar on Seven Mile Road marked the first killing of the year which happened on the first day in October. The killing of Damean “Debo” Seymour was the second murder of the year. The 34-year-old was gunned-down in broad day on Martin Drive in Central, George Town.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey brings us this year’s review in murders.

