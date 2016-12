Through early December Police said there were 31 robberies in Cayman this year including the recent spike in motorcycle thefts this month (December). A violent liquor store robbery caught on camera made it to the headlines in March and an armed robbery on Mitzi’s Jewelry store where a worker at the store along with her significant other robbed the store in September rounds up the notable robberies for 2016.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey reviews some of this year’s heists.

