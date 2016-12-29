Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre
News

YIR: Cuban Migration

December 28, 2016
Philipp Richter
2 Min Read

More than 100 Cubans have left their country in hopes for a better life and have ended up in Cayman’s Immigration Detention Centre until they’re repatriated, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports on the year that was in Cuban migrants.

The 7th of January was the first day Cubans landed on the Cayman Islands in 2016, the opportunity to keep on sailing is offered to any passing boaters, but for those who decline, waiting for repatriation in immigration custody suites is the only option.
In February, the custody suites had to be expanded as an influx of over 70 Cubans came causing the Bodden Town and East End Civic Centers to be used as housing.
In March the number of detainees went down as 32 were flown home, leaving over 100 remaining on our shores.
The figures started to decrease to 54 until in mid April where 21 Cubans came ashore after their boat had engine damage, over 70 remained in custody.  In May, a group of 42 Cubans arrived in a boat that was a threat to the environment.  43 Cubans were deported in June, clearing the Civic centers and 64 are waiting extradition.
But in July the number increased to over 80 in custody as another group of migrants experienced engine damage.  Before another group could be repatriated to Cuba, 33 migrants made their way into Cayman’s waters in august but only nine stayed, leaving 73 in custody suites.
Eight Cubans were rescued in september as they were in the water for four days, some of them had to be taken to the hospital.
In December 22 more Cubans ran aground in the Brac.  11 of the 22 on board have landed in Cayman before.  The last number of Cubans awaiting repatration is around 70.  Over the holiday weekend 34 Cubans arrived on the Brac and were placed in the immigrations custody.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Cayman National Bank
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: