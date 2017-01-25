Here is your 2017 Cayman National Cricket team that will compete in the America’s Division Two tournament versus Argentina in 3 50-over games.
2017 Cayman National Cricket team announced
1: Alessandro Morris
2: Darren Cato
3: Paul Chin
4: Omar Willis
5: Kevon Bazil
6: Kervin Ebanks
7: Troy Taylor
8: Ramon Sealy (Captain)
9: Neil Coley
10: Christopher Palmer (Vice Captain)
11: Conroy Wright
12: Deno McInnis
13: Jalon Linton
14: Ryan Bovell
Reserves: Zachary Mclaughlin Kevin Bazil Corey Cato
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.