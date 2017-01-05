2017 Domestic Swimming

C3 Pure Fibre
January 4, 2017
Patrick Kreitlow
On Friday night, swimmers will take part in the Friday night lights distance challenge competing in disciplines such as the 400 meter individual medley, 400 meter freestyle and 200 meter breaststroke among others. On Saturday the stingray swim club will host the January sprint meet. Swimmers will be hoping for their best performances as this is the first opportunity to gain cumulative points for the season….meets will determine which swimmers will represent Cayman at the 2017 CARIFTA games in Bahamas that is happening in April,entry fee for both Friday and Saturday is $15 and the deadline for sign-up is tonight at midnight.

