PWC released its schedule for the 2017 season. There will be six tournaments in total played at both the Cayman Island Tennis Club and the tennis centre at the Ritz-Carlton hotel beginning this Friday January 6th to 8th, the season will run until September of 2017.
-
Share This!
2017 PWC junior circuit
January 3, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Father & son headed to LAAC
January 3, 2017
Sports
Reynolds steps down
January 3, 2017
Sports
West Indies’ Smith retires from one-day
January 3, 2017
About the author
Patrick Kreitlow
Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.