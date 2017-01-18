C3 Pure Fibre
Daybreak: January 18th 2017

January 18, 2017
On Daybreak this morning, education is a topic that is near and dear to every in the community but what is the reason for the public opinion that the education standard is not high enough in Cayman.  Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman spoke with Anne Briggs about school’s curriculums.  And the second part of our conversation with Minister Wayne Panton about the Legal Practitioners Bill and how it affects all of us is coming up on Simple Terms.  On our Entertainment Report we continue to follow Miss Cayman Islands Monyque Brooks on her journey to international stage and as well Disney Princess are making couscous decisions to be good role models.  And on Inner Peace we discuss the glass ceiling with Cindy Blekaitis.

