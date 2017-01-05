45 minutes into 2017, New Year’s baby arrives

It didn’t take long to welcome the first new baby of the year into the world.

Dylan Corbin Etherington arrived 45 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day, weighing in at a solid 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

Just a few days into his young life, little Dylan is taking the media attention in stride, the camera doesn’t seem to faze him. His proud parents say they will never forget those first moments of the new year.

“The whole 17 hours in labour I was like oh my goodness, this is the worst new years ever, but then as soon as he came out that completely changed. I forgot about the pain and it became the best new years ever,” said Jade Etherington.

Mom and dad told Cayman 27 Dylan’s favourite activities include eating and sleeping, and he seems to only complain when he wants some food or a nappy change.

