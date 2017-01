Dale Antonio Allen’s sentencing was once again delayed until Tuesday 24 January.

Mr. Allen is facing a maximum of three years in prison on 12 counts of money laundering, 11 counts of fraud and one count of false accounting.

Mr. Allen was arrested for stealing nearly $25,000 as an employee of Cayman National Bank in 2014. On 24 January, Mr. Allen will also be sentenced for assault bodily harm for a separate matter.

