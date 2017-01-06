You’ve heard of the island rumble, well today we witnessed the first ever anthem rumble, two local singers will be vying for vocal supremacy, singing both the Filipino and Cayman anthems.
Anthem Rumble
January 5, 2017
1 Min Read
About the author
Patrick Kreitlow
Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.
