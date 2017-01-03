Armed men attempt to rob money transfer vehicle

Two armed men tried unsuccessfully over the weekend to rob a money transfer vehicle.

Police responded to a report Saturday (31 December) of an armed robbery attempt at the Cayman National Bank, on Elgin Ave., according to an RCIPS press release. Armed officers arrived at the location, where two men with what appeared to be handguns approached the vehicle during a cash deposit stop.

No cash was stolen, no shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

The pair made off on foot toward the rear of the CNB parking lot toward Smith Road. Both were said to be wearing red jackets and had their faces covered. Searches of the area were carried out but the suspects were not located, according to police.

The matter is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the bank around the time of the incident to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

