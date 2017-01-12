Art therapy programme targets building confidence in girls

A new art therapy programme aims to build confidence in girls by providing a safe place for self-expression.

“The Art of Confidence” will use the art making experience, and the art itself, to help girls examine emotional and social issues they may be experiencing. The goal… Helping girls who may not always know how to express themselves gain confidence and develop better friendships.

“Confidence in girls is very important,” said Art Psychotherapist Anne-Marie Diaz. “Obviously there are stereotypes, there are gender roles we are assigned to, and a lot of times girls are kind of expected to defer to men, but really they need that confidence in school, with their peers, to learn social skills which is really important throughout their lives.”

The programme kicks off next Wednesday, and is geared towards girls age seven to ten.

For more information, contact Ms. Diaz at amdiaz@wellnesscentre.ky or by phone at 949-9355.

