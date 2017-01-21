C3 Pure Fibre
Backyard breeding laws needed, says MLA

January 20, 2017
Joseph Avary
Bodden Town MLA Alva Suckoo told Cayman 27 some who pass themselves off as dog trainers and breeders are abusing animals themselves.

He said regulations are needed to clamp down on so-called backyard breeders. He told Cayman 27 these could come in the form of a licensing regime, or banning the import of animals who are not spayed or neutered. He said too many have the wrong idea.

“What I would like to see is that we have more responsible breeding and training. I know of incidents where people’s idea of training a dog is to beat it into submission, or beat it until it breaks, and becomes an attack dog, that is the complete opposite of what you should be doing,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Others questioned whether backyard breeding should be banned entirely. One dog owner shared her thoughts while walking her dog at Governor’s Beach.

“For the one puppy that you’re going to keep, what happens to the other ten? You have no guarantee that whoever you give that dog to is going to take care of it, even if they pay money for it,” said Susan Smith. “Not everybody should be allowed to have an animal.”

Mr. Suckoo said he worries about those who are training and selling protection or attack dogs. He told Cayman 27 government needs to step in.

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

