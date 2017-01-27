C3 Pure Fibre
Bands association formed

January 26, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

 

As the time to touch the road draws nearer, Cayman’s bands have announced the creation of a first-of-its-kind Cayman Islands Masquerade Bands Association.

Twelve bands elected fresh carnival band leader Olujimi La Pierre to be a liaison between the Batabano committee and the mas bands.
“Cimba” held a band launch over the weekend. The Batabano carnival is on its 34 season and those involved say the association will help enhance the product.

“We know now what a great product we have, I mean we always did, but even more now, we’re ready for the true development and the vision and taking carnival, where it should go in the Cayman islands,” said Donna Myrie-Stephen.

 

About the author

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

