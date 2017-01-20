Bob Beamon, the man who held the record for the longest Olympic long jump for 23 years. Earlier today, Beamon spoke to the Invictus sports academy, sharing his experiences and answering questions from young athletes. Beamon will also join the special Olympics Saturday at the Kimpton hotel for their unsung heroes gala. SOCI director Adrian Lynch says he hopes Beamon leaves Cayman with a positive impression.
Beamon, SOCI team up
January 19, 2017
1 Min Read
