Best bargains at the pump

A check on the prices at the pump, according to the Petroleum Inspectorate website listing gas prices over a two-week span.

The lowest price for regular self-service gasoline is $3.97 at Jose’s on Crewe road.

The Eastern Avenue, Savannah an Peanuts Red Bay stations are listed at 3.99.

For self-service diesel, your best bargain is at the East End Rubis station, where the price is $3.93. Jose’s is one cent more, while Morgan’s Harbour is $3.96 and the Yacht Club Marina is $3.98.

