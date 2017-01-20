C3 Pure Fibre
Bodden Town activist says “clean up your act”

January 19, 2017
Philipp Richter
Illegal dumping continues to be an eye sore on the streets of Grand Cayman.

One Bodden Town activist says she’s fed up of cleaning up after others.

“We have to do something about it, because if we don’t do something about it, it’s going to keep going on,” said Bodden Town Community Activist Twyla Vargas.

“We don’t have anyone driving by inspecting , inspecting what’s happening in districts, what’s going on, and when they see those things that are dumped in those areas I think , where it is, they should be given a citation.”

The garbage ranges from small containers on the side of the road to bicycles and mattresses hidden in bushes, to abandoned cars.

Illegal dumping carries a $500 fine.

 

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

