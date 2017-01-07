C3 Pure Fibre
Brac airport operations resume

January 6, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Operations at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport have resumed, but only small planes are being allowed to land.

This comes after yesterday’s fire truck crash that left two fire men in hospital. The airport was closed yesterday morning after the truck the officers were driving overturned on the runway.
They were conducting a speed test at the time. The officers were taken to hospital in Grand Cayman after being flown over from the Brac in RCIPS helicopter. One of the officers has been released from hospital while the other remains in stable condition.

Full investigations are being conducted by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS), as well as, an independent accident analyst. In addition, the Fire Service is arranging for the manufacturer of the Osh Kosh T-3000 truck to send one of their experts to assess the vehicle, which was purchased directly from them in 2006.

