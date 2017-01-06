C3 Pure Fibre
Brac airport shut down after fire truck overturns

January 5, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Runway operations at the Charles Kirkconnell Airport are currently suspended following a fire truck accident this morning. The Civil Aviation Authority, in a media statement a short while ago, said the airport in Cayman Brac is currently closed as no planes are able to land on the runway. The release says Cayman Brac firefighters with the Aerodrome unit were conducting a mandatory speed test on the Charles Kirkconnell runway when the fire truck they were driving turned over. The two firefighters who were inside the fire truck have been transported to the local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The nature and extent of any injuries is unknown at this time. The CIAA, RCIPS, Fire Services, other aviation officials and public works department personnel are on site at this time assessing the situation.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

