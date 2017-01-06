Twenty20 star Carlos Braithwaite has joined reigning champions Sydney Thunder for the remainder of the big bash league season.
-
Share This!
Brathwaite joins Thunder
January 5, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Daybreak • Sports
Daybreak: Island Rumble Preview
January 6, 2017
Sports
Boxer profile: Dan Hewitt-Dean
January 5, 2017
Sports
Anthem Rumble
January 5, 2017
About the author
Patrick Kreitlow
Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.